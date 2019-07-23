Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz, Geelani welcome U.S. push for dialogue on Kashmir

Senior Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation and his government’s stress on the India-Pakistan dialogue on the Kashmir issue.

“Being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict. I have been urging for dialogue at all levels. Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction, is welcomed by the people of J&K,” said Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He said Mr. Trump’s statement was reiteration of the fact that the world powers “were alive to the Kashmir issue and desired a dialogue-based solution.”

Mirwaiz said the U.S. government’s terminology, “whether ‘mediation’ or ‘assistance,’ only directs to one fact that the world powers were eager to see India and Pakistan sitting across the table on Kashmir.”

Another Hurriyat faction chairman Syed Ali Geelani also welcomed the U.S. push for dialogue. “The U.S. has to play its role for the freedom of Kashmir. We are thankful to Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir. It’s a long-pending dispute and has consumed more than three generations. It continues to threaten the existence of yet another generation in J&K,” said Mr. Geelani.