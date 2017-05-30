Hurriyat leader targets Army chief

Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Tuesday described the recent statements of the Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, on Kashmir as an “illustration of a criminal and fascist mentality”.

“The statements only exposed the Army’s intentions. It testifies our claim that security forces are given a free licence to carry out genocide in Jammu and Kashmir with impunity,” said 86-year-old Mr. Geelani, who remains under house arrest.

Gen. Rawat had backed Major Leetul Gogoi’s decision to tie a civilian to a jeep, saying a “dirty war has to be fought with innovative ways. For seven decades, we have time and again raised our voice and expressed our concern about the sinister plans of the Indian leadership in Kashmir. However, no serious steps were taken by international community,” said Mr. Geelani.

The Jamaat-e-Islami expressed concern over the “threatening and intimidating” statements of General Rawat.