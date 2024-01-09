GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to travel to New Delhi

The Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit, after which the authorities gave him permission

January 09, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been allowed to travel to New Delhi, for the first time since he was placed under house arrest in August 2019.

“I am in New Delhi for personal reasons. The travel is regarding a medical emergency in the family. I plan to return as soon as possible,” the Mirwaiz told The Hindu.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said, “The Mirwaz-e-Kashmir was allowed by the authorities to travel to New Delhi on Monday. The Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit, after which the authorities gave him permission.” 

All major separatist leaders in J&K are either in jail or barred from any holding any political activity, after the Centre ended the special constitutional position of J&K in 2019. It was followed by a massive crackdown on separatists and their supporters. It’s for the first time that any senior separatist leader is allowed to travel outside J&K since 2019.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.