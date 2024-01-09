Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq allowed to travel to New Delhi

January 09, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been allowed to travel to New Delhi, for the first time since he was placed under house arrest in August 2019.

“I am in New Delhi for personal reasons. The travel is regarding a medical emergency in the family. I plan to return as soon as possible,” the Mirwaiz told The Hindu.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said, “The Mirwaz-e-Kashmir was allowed by the authorities to travel to New Delhi on Monday. The Mirwaiz had conveyed the personal nature of his visit, after which the authorities gave him permission.”

All major separatist leaders in J&K are either in jail or barred from any holding any political activity, after the Centre ended the special constitutional position of J&K in 2019. It was followed by a massive crackdown on separatists and their supporters. It’s for the first time that any senior separatist leader is allowed to travel outside J&K since 2019.