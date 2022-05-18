Hurriyat calls for shutdown on May 21

It is to pay tributes to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary

The Hurriyat Conference headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday called for a bandh in Kashmir to pay tributes to Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversary on May 21.

The separatist amalgam asked people to visit Eidgah, where the two leaders have been laid to rest, and offer prayers for them.

Abdul Gani Lone, a prominent Hurriyat leader, was assassinated in 2002 during a rally to mark the death anniversary of former Mirwaiz of Kashmir Moulvi Mohammad Farooq in Srinagar. Moulvi Farooq, the father of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was assassinated in 1990.

The Hurriyat Conference also condemned the continued detention of its leaders since August 2019 and slammed the recommendations of the delimitation commission.

It also criticised the government for sacking government employees on charges of terror links.

The Hurriyat said the vicious circle of violence continues to claim precious human lives like Rahul Bhat and Riyaz Ahmed Thokar “which is tragic and very painful”.

Bhat and Thokar, a special police officer, were shot dead by terrorists recently.