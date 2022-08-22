Will go on hunger strike if electoral demography of J&K is changed: Sajad Lone

Sajad Lone said his party neither accepts the clarification issued by the J&K government nor rejects it

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR:
August 22, 2022 12:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone during a press conference in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone, who did not attend the all-party meeting chaired by Gupkar alliance president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on August 22, has said he will hold a hunger strike in front of the Parliament to oppose any move to change the electoral demography of J&K.

Also Read
Explained | What is the controversy around the revision of electoral rolls in J&K?

“We will wait and watch. If there is an attempt to change the demography of J&K, we will go on hunger strike. The law (Representation of the Peoples Act 1951) is not a threat to us but the intentions of the government are a threat to us,” Mr. Lone said, in a press conference in Srinagar.

Also Read: Only J&K residents can enrol as voters

On the recent clarifications issued by the government on the inclusion of 20-25 lakh new voters in the electoral rolls, Mr. Lone said his party neither accepts the clarification issued by the J&K government nor rejects it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lone, who was a spokesman of the Gupkar alliance but quit the amalgam after the District Development Council (DDC) polls in 2021, said, “If anything concrete comes out of it (all-party meeting), will support it. I don’t want to score points. They should also support our programme,” Mr. Lone added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
voting
Jammu
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app