Will go on hunger strike if electoral demography of J&K is changed: Sajad Lone

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone during a press conference in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone, who did not attend the all-party meeting chaired by Gupkar alliance president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on August 22, has said he will hold a hunger strike in front of the Parliament to oppose any move to change the electoral demography of J&K.

“We will wait and watch. If there is an attempt to change the demography of J&K, we will go on hunger strike. The law (Representation of the Peoples Act 1951) is not a threat to us but the intentions of the government are a threat to us,” Mr. Lone said, in a press conference in Srinagar.

Also Read: Only J&K residents can enrol as voters

On the recent clarifications issued by the government on the inclusion of 20-25 lakh new voters in the electoral rolls, Mr. Lone said his party neither accepts the clarification issued by the J&K government nor rejects it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lone, who was a spokesman of the Gupkar alliance but quit the amalgam after the District Development Council (DDC) polls in 2021, said, “If anything concrete comes out of it (all-party meeting), will support it. I don’t want to score points. They should also support our programme,” Mr. Lone added.