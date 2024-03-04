Hundreds of govt. employees mobilised for PM Modi’s Kashmir rally

March 04, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration has made elaborate arrangements to mobilise hundreds of government employees to attend the upcoming public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium on March 7.

Top official sources said 13 departments have been directed to send their employees to the venue.

These departments include Education, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Agriculture, Rural Development Department, Handicrafts, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Integrated Child Development Services, Directorate of Youth Services & Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Social Welfare, and Jal Shakti.

The Food Safety department has been directed to ensure the presence of representatives from 62 bakery shops across the city.

“All Departmental/Sectoral Nodal Officers shall strictly ensure that vehicles allotted to their respective sectors shall only be utilised at respective identified pickup locations, keeping in view of the security measures. No alteration shall be entertained in the list of participants, Vehicle Nodal Persons, allotted vehicles etc.,” an official circular reads.

One list, accessed by The Hindu, suggested around 7,000 employees from 13 departments will attend the PM’s rally.

A massive security clearance initiative has been launched to carry out the background check of these government employees attending the PM’s rally.

“Security agencies even sought details of spouses and family members and asked if they had any links with militants,” one employee said, on the condition of anonymity.

A teacher from the Education department in Srinagar expressed ignorance about their requirement at the venue. Official sources said they will be picked up before the sunrise for the venue.

“We have been asked to arrive at school premises around 4 a.m. We have been strictly directed not to bring eatables to the venue. Except phones, no bags will be allowed. There is no further direction to us,” another teacher said.

Prime Minister Modi, visiting the Kashmir valley for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, will address a public rally around 12 p.m. on March 7 at the Bakshi Stadium. It’s the second such visit of PM Modi to J&K in the past three weeks.

