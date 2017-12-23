Human rights panel directs Goa govt. to improve working conditions of police

Panaji: The Goa State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC) has asked the state to conduct inspections of all police stations to ascertain the shortcomings and to take appropriate steps to improve the working conditions of the police personnel, in particular the women police.

Taking cognisance of the complaint filed by activist lawyer Aires Rodrigues, the GSHRC had directed its officials to inspect and verify the factual working and living conditions of police personnel at some police stations.

Demanding that like all other government employees the police personnel should also get an eight-hour shift which will in fact increase their efficiency, Adv. Rodrigues in his complaint had also stated that on account of the long hours of work related stress, a lot of policemen were grappling with serious health problems like hypertension, diabetes and depression as the working and living conditions of the police at almost all the police stations and barracks was inhuman.