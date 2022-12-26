ADVERTISEMENT

Huge quantity of arms seized near LoC in Kashmir: Army

December 26, 2022 02:02 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - SRINAGAR

A joint search operation along with the police was launched in Uri’s Hathlanga Nala around 6:15 a.m. on December 24, which lasted about eight hours

The Hindu Bureau

File photo used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Army on Sunday said the security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition close to the Line of Control (LoC), in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, and described it as “a major success”.

An Army spokesman said a joint search operation along with the police was launched in Uri’s Hathlanga Nala around 6:15 a.m. on December 24, which lasted about eight hours and resulted in the major recovery.

“The seized warlike stores, included eight AK series rifles along with 24 magazines and 560 live rounds, 12 Chinese pistols along with 24 magazines and 244 live rounds, nine Chinese hand grenades and five Pakistani hand grenades. Interestingly, the recovery also included 81 balloons with markings of ‘I Love Pakistan’ with the Pakistani flag marked on it along with five gunny bags with Pakistani markings,” the Army said.

The spokesman said the successful conduct of the operation depicted excellent synergy amongst security forces and various intelligence agencies working in the Union Territory of J&K.

“Balloons, which are typically sent more frequently to the Jammu side, have been sent to the Valley side for the first time. It perhaps points to a kind of attempt to instigate certain propaganda again,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Baramulla, Rayees Muhammad Bhat said.

Meanwhile, the Army said militants’ numbers have come down in J&K and “the remaining ones were facing an ammunition shortage”.

