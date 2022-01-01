Huge explosives cache seized near Myanmar border in Mizoram

NEW DELHI

01 January 2022 18:29 IST

Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of explosives and war-like stores near the Myanmar border in Mizoram.

“The recoveries include 81 kg of liquid explosives, 94 kg of Belox granular explosives, 395 kg of gelatin rods, 356 rounds of 12 gauge 70 mm cartridges, one improvised explosive device mechanism, lead acid batteries, two detonators and other stores including foreign communication equipment,” it said.

The operation was carried out by the Lunglei Battalion of Headquarter 23 Sector, Assam Rifles on December 30 at a crossing point near the border in Saiha district.

Advertising

Advertising