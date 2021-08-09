Huge cache of arms seized in Manipur’s border town

IMPHAL:

The recovered items include AK 56 rifles,9 mm pistolsand China made hand grenade, at the border town of Moreh.

A combined team of police commandos and personnel of 43 Assam Rifles recovered a huge cache of foreign made arms and assorted ammunition from the house of one Thanglet Haokip on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the border town of Moreh. A FIR has been registered at the Moreh police station on Sunday after taking custody of the suspect.

The recovered items are two AK 56 rifles, two M-16 rifles, one 9 mm pistol, one saucer 9 mm pistol, one Beretta pistol, one China made hand grenade, 14 assorted magazines, a large number of assorted ammunition and one binocular.

According to police, they are yet to confirm whether the arrested person had any links to miltant group.

Initial investigation is on.

There is an increasing demand of sophisticated weapons from the mushrooming militant organisations in the Northeast.