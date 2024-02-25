GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

February 25, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Imphal

PTI

The Manipur Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and explosives during search operations at two villages in Churachandpur district.

Security forces seized four firearms, one improvised long-range heavy mortar and ammunition on Saturday from the outskirts of D Haolenjang village, a police statement said.

Fake currency notes with a total face value of ₹1,200 were also seized from there, it said.

During another search operation, a police team recovered 10 guns, eight gelatin sticks and ammunition from Moljang village in Churachandpur, the statement issued by the police control room said.

In a separate operation, three persons were arrested from Keisampat junction in Imphal West district after two SLR rifles were seized from their possession, an officer said.

A case has been registered against them, and the investigation is underway, he said.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May last year and over 180 people were killed.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

