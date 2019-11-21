HRD panel hears both sides, to visit JNU tomorrow

Office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) as well as student councillors from various schools at the university met the high-power committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development at Shastri Bhawan on Wednesday and aired their concerns regarding hostel fee hike.

In a separate meeting, various deans of the university also met the three-member panel and explained to them the rationale behind the revision of hostel charges.

The JNUSU in a statement said, “We put across our view that the Inter Hall Administration meeting, which passed the fee hike and other unacceptable provisions in the hostel manual, was illegal as elected students’ representatives were not a part of it.” The union added that it made several attempts and appeals to start a dialogue process with Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar and his team, but it was clear that the administration did not want to work towards the resolution of the “crisis”. “We impressed upon the committee that until M. Jagadesh Kumar remains the JNU V-C, normalcy will be a far cry on the campus,” the statement said.

The union said that it was willing to arrive at a new hostel manual passed through an acceptable deliberative process.

The committee members gave a patient hearing to the students and assured them of another meeting when they visit the campus on Friday. “The students were pent up and they shared their concerns. The main thrust is that they expect more transparency, and a more participatory process,” said former UGC chairman V.S. Chauhan, who is a member of the panel.

“We are focused on the core issue of hostel fee hike. We have invited students to come up with suggestions and will meet them again on Friday,” said Dr. Chauhan.

“Everyone seems eager to resolve the issues quickly,” said the panel member, adding that a report with recommended actions will be submitted to the HRD Ministry “very soon”.

The deans of the schools said in a statement: “We requested the committee to recommend increase in funds for the university so that students from economically poor section are able to afford a JNU education.”