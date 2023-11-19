H.P. government to build around 50 anganwadi buildings in Hamirpur

November 19, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Hamirpur

The Himachal Pradesh government will construct buildings for 49 Anganwadi centres in Hamirpur district at a cost of ₹5.88 crore, officials said on November 18.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the State government is taking positive steps to ensure proper nutrition and preschool education for children in the age group of three to six years, a statement issued here said.

Efforts are being made to provide the best facilities in the Anganwadi centres and to construct buildings for such facilities currently being run from private buildings, Mr. Bairwa said.

Balveer Singh Birla, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development department said the government has approved the construction of buildings for 49 anganwadi centres in Hamirpur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

These buildings will be built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), he added.

A total of ₹12 lakh will be spent on each building. A provision of ₹8 lakh will be made under the MNREGA for the Anganwadi buildings, ₹2 lakh from the 15th Finance Commission and ₹2 lakh from the Women and Child Development Department, Mr. Birla said. The district programme officer said all formalities are being completed to start the construction work of these buildings at the earliest possible.

Mr. Birla added that a total of 18,108 children aged between six months to six years are being provided nutritious food in Hamirpur district at present.

Apart from these, nutritious food is also being given to about 3,000 pregnant women and about 2,500 lactating women, he said.

A total of 1,351 Anganwadi centres are currently being operated in the Hamirpur district, of which 623 such facilities are being run from private buildings, 190 in the premises of primary schools, 437 in other government buildings and 94 are being run in their buildings, according to Women and Child Development department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT