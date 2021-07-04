H.P. Cong. holds protest against fuel price hike

Party demands roll back of LPG prices

The Himachal Pradesh Congress party leaders and members on Saturday staged a protest in Solan town against the BJP-led government at the Centre, blaming its ‘anti-people’ policies for the sharp rise in prices of fuel and domestic gas.

The party workers, led by State president Kuldeep Singh Rathore and senior leader and general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, held a protest march in the main market of the town, shouting slogans against the Centre. They accused the government of framing ‘anti-people’ policies with a sole aim of crushing the poor under the burden of high prices of petrol, diesel and LPG. The Congress workers also demanded immediate withdrawal of the hike in domestic gas and fuel prices. “The BJP came to power by promising achhe din for people, but instead it has brought most awful days. People had been reeling under the Covid stress and the inflation has only added to their miseries,” said Mr. Rathore.

Mr. Pathania said the sharp rise in fuel prices was having an adverse cascading impact, and the most impacted are those marginalised and poor households that are finding it difficult to make their ends meet.

“The wrong policies have led to an all-round inflation. On one side the incomes have been dropping, and on the other hand household expenses are increasing due to inflation,” he said.