H.P. CM made State BJP election steering committee head

Former H.P. Assembly Speaker has been made the State BJP election management committee president

PTI Shimla
August 23, 2022 08:34 IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the State BJP election steering committee, the State BJP Chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Mr. Kashyap said that Mr. Thakur was made State BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Besides, former H.P. Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the State BJP election management committee president, he added.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months.

