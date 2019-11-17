How will supply help when there is no demand, says former Bengal FM

Veteran CPI(M) leader Asim Dasgupta, who served as West Bengal’s Finance Minister for nearly quarter of a century, has said that the Centre should work together with the States in combating the economic slowdown.

“The current economic slowdown has resulted from the fall in the purchasing power of the common people,” said Mr. Dasgupta, who served as the State’s Finance Minister from 1987 to 2011.

“What the government needs to work on is improving the demand and not supply. The measures taken by it in the recent times, such as announcing a corporate tax relief of ₹1.45 lakh crore, are aimed at improving supply. How will more supply help when there is no demand?” he said.

Mr. Dasgupta, who was instrumental in initiating land reforms in Bengal, suggested a series of measures the Centre could undertake to increase demand. One of them is land reforms (fixing a ceiling on the amount of land that can be held by an individual and distributing the excess land to the landless) because smaller lands, according to him, are better utilised. He also called for a hike in the fair price charged by farmers.

Irrigation sector

Among the things that are immediately “doable”, he said, is an allocation of an additional ₹10,000 crore to the irrigation sector (to the current ₹9,900 crore); a 10% hike on the food subsidy of ₹1.7 lakh crore; pumping in another ₹40,000 crore to MNREGA (current budget ₹60,000 crore), and spending ₹15,000 crore on an MNREGA-type programme for the urban population.

“These measures, if you do the maths, will cost about ₹1 lakh crore. Where will this money come from? It can come from the ₹1.45 lakh crore that has been set aside as corporate tax relief,” Mr. Dasgupta said.