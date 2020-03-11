‘How will BJP satisfy those it showed big dreams?', asks Kamal Nath

Reassuring MLAs backing his government of its stability, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said the Congress would fulfill the resolve with which it had formed the government.

While addressing 88 Congress MLAs and four independents at the party Legislative Party meeting here after 22 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations, he asked, “Those they showed big dreams and took away, how will they satisfy them? What about those sincere BJP workers working tirelessly? Today others have come to take posts.”

Claiming that some rebel MLAs were lied to or misled by the BJP, he told lawmakers, “The BJP has been trying to destabilise the government from Day 1, but failed each time.”

Mr. Nath exuded faith in the MLAs and 7.5 crore people of the State that they would teach the BJP a stern lesson for “murdering democratic values”.

Trying revive spirits of the lawmakers, Mr. Nath said, “Today we are not at all disappointed because we have also seen the period of 1977 when even Indira Gandhi lost an election. That time was turbulent for the Congress. It seemed as though it wouldn’t be able to stand up again.Yet, it did with greater strength and ruled for several years too.”

He further said that party leaders had also witnessed the period when Sanjay Gandhi was put in Jail. “In such tumultuous times we still stood firm as we have allegiance, honesty and dedication for the Congress,” he added.

Stating that the present was not a period of disappointment, Mr. Nath asserted, “We are in a strong situation and have not failed.”

Alleging the BJP had been scripting conspiracies with mafia, he said, “In 14 months, the Congress launched a drive against food adulteration and mafia, waived farm loans and gave employment to the youth. During the drive against the mafia, there were several pressures on me, but I stood with my decision of ridding the State of mafia. The BJP couldn’t take this, and along with mafia scripted conspiracies of various kinds.”