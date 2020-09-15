How can Mughals be our heroes. asks Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh CM renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Chatrapati Shivaji

The under-construction Mughal Museum near the Taj Mahal in Agra would be named after Maratha warrior-king Chatrapati Shivaji, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

"There is no place for symbols of mental slavery in your new Uttar Pradesh," Mr. Adityanath tweeted after holding a review meeting of Agra division through video conferencing. "Our hero is Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

A government statement issued quoting the CM further said:

"How can our heroes be Mughals, he (Mr. Adityanath) pointed out saying the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem."

As per the official website of David Chipperfield, the architect assigned the design of the project, the museum is situated near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal and presents the political and cultural milestones of the Mughal-era through its art and architecture and accommodates 5,200 m² of permanent and temporary exhibition space.

The museum is part of a larger masterplan to improve visitor facilities in the area surrounding the mausoleum, the website said.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government had in 2016 laid the foundation stone of the Mughal Museum to be constructed at a cost of ₹141.89 crore, as per government data.

Officials apprised Mr. Adityanath that out of a total 19 works under Agra Smart City project, four had been completed while 15 are in progress. The time-line of every project was prepared and all of them would be completed by August 2021, the state government said.