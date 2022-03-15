A video on broom grass harvesting in Assam

The broom that clears the dust off your floor may have come all the way from the hills of Assam. Karbi Anglong in central Assam is the largest producer of brooms in India. It caters to lakhs of households in the country. The brooms made here are unique, eco-friendly grass brooms. They are made out of broom grass, a common crop grown in these parts. It is a popular belief in Assam that sweeping homes with grass brooms wipes out negative thoughts and energies.