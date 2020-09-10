Watch | How are walnuts produced in Kashmir?

10 September 2020 16:28 IST

A video on the production process of walnuts in Kashmir

Kashmir is the main contributor to India's walnut production. These walnuts are famous for their taste and superior quality. They are of high demand in local and international markets. Every year, walnuts are packed into cardboard boxes and gunny bags and sent to various parts of the country. But, Kashmir has been under lockdown since August last year. That, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, has made business difficult for the walnut farmers.

Advertising

Advertising