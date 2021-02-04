Housing societies’ registration cancelled

A drive against corruption launched by the Rajasthan government’s Cooperative Department has resulted in the cancellation of registration of 10 cooperative housing societies in Jaipur district. The drive identified the cases of cooperative bodies failing to conduct audit, not maintaining records and other irregularities.
Cooperative Registrar Muktanand Agarwal said that a large number of complaints about frauds committed by housing societies had been received, after which the action was stipulated. The Department has also issued guidelines to the public for obtaining full information before signing the lease deeds.
Mr. Agarwal said it was found during the drive that some people were illegally buying and selling lands with the similar sounding names of housing societies which did not have a statutory existence. “The lease deeds issued in their names were forgery,” he said.
The housing societies whose registration was cancelled were from Kishangarh-Renwal, Banethi, Jamwa Ramgarh, Sirsali, Lakher, Devdani, Achrol, Govindgarh, Bobadi and Roopwas in Jaipur district.
