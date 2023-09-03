HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Houses gutted in fire in Shimla's Rohru, no casualty

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the administration in Shimla to provide assistance to victims.

September 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shimla

Agencies
Flames and smoke billow out after a massive fire broke out in a house, which led to the destruction of six houses and partial damage to eleven houses at Daroti village, in Shimla on Sunday.

Flames and smoke billow out after a massive fire broke out in a house, which led to the destruction of six houses and partial damage to eleven houses at Daroti village, in Shimla on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a house in Shimla's Rohru subdivision that spread across eight other houses, completely damaging them in the blaze, officials said on Sunday.

No casualty was reported as the residents managed to get out of the houses as soon as the fire started spreading, they said.

The fire broke out at Pradeep Ranta's house in Tikker area's Daroti village and the blaze spread to adjoining wooden houses, the officials said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Rohru and Chidgaon to douse the flames, they said.

Arrangements for about 21 families that resided in these nine houses has been made. Affected families in the village have been provided immediate relief of ₹10,000, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, who was on the spot told the PTI.

As soon as the fire started, people rushed out of their houses and informed the police. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary investigations pointed out that a shot circuit led to the incident.

Property worth crores was damaged in the fire. Five adjoining houses were also partially damaged, police said.

Himachal CM directs all possible assistance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday directed the administration in Shimla to provide assistance to victims, whose houses were gutted in a massive fire. 

Posting on the social media platform, X, Mr. Sukhu said, “It is sad that many houses have been affected by the fire that broke out late at night in Tikkar/Dharoti village of Rohru assembly constituency of Shimla. Thank God that there was no loss of life in this massive fire, but there was a lot of damage to property.” “The local administration has been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the affected families,” the CM posted.

Related Topics

Shimla / Himachal Pradesh / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.