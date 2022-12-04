Houseboats to be the highlight of winter tourism in the Kashmir Valley

December 04, 2022 03:37 am | Updated December 03, 2022 09:04 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Kashmir Valley’s famed and intricately carved houseboats, which Bollywood movies over decades have projected as a dreamy stay for honeymooners, will be this winter season’s main attraction. The Kashmir Tourism Department on Saturday organised a houseboat festival in Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A musical evening was organised in to spotlight the famed houseboat in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh, where a houseboat doubles up as a restaurant.

“This is an attempt to offer tourists the experience of a houseboat even if they do not intend to stay for a night. The houseboat restaurant, with services on the terrace as well, will provide a memorable experience to visitors,” a senior tourism official said.

The houseboat festival, the official said, is a celebration of the unique role played by houseboats in attracting tourists from across the globe for decades now. Shikaras, which are small wooden boats, were decked up on the Dal lake for the festive occasion in the evening.

Two blockbusters of the 1960s — Jab Jab Phool Khile and Kashmir Ki Kali — cast a magical spell on Indian audiences. “It became a dream stay for honeymooners post-1960s. Bollywood played an important role in introducing houseboats to domestic tourists. Otherwise, houseboats were only popular among foreigners, especially Europeans,” Nasir Shah, head of the Culture and Nature Expeditions, tour company, said.

The Tourism Department’s latest initiative comes against the backdrop of a record 23 lakh tourists visiting the Valley this year, breaking the previous record of 13 lakh in 2012. The department expects occupancy in hotels and houseboats to go up around Christmas and New Year again.

Around 1,200 registered houseboats are moored in and around the twin Dal and Nageen lakes in Srinagar. M.T. Kennard, an Englishman, is believed to have introduced the floating multi-room wooden homes between 1883 and 1888 in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT