ADVERTISEMENT

3 tourists die as houseboats catch fire on Dal lake in Srinagar

November 11, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - SRINAGAR

All the victims belong to Bangladesh

The Hindu Bureau

Houseboats on fire on Dal Lake in Srinagar early on November 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Three tourists from Bangladesh lost their lives in a blaze that engulfed five houseboats on Friday night at the tourist hotspot of Dal Lake in Srinagar. 

An official said a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team retrieved the bodies from the debris of the houseboats on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Anindaya Kowshal, Das Gupta and Mohammad Moinud.

Remains of houseboats on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on November 11, 2023 | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The circumstances under which the houseboats caught fire near Ghat No. 9 in the Dal Lake could not be ascertained immediately.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Swift action by the SDRF ensured rescue of tourists and other people in the affected structures. The administration is dedicated to providing assistance to the victims,” Ajaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, said. The administration also relocated four houseboats to prevent further damage.

Faiz Ahmad Bakshi, secretary-general of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI), said the five houseboats were worth crores of rupees. “A great loss to the houseboat heritage,” Mr. Bakshi said.

KCCI president Javid Ahmad Tenga urged J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha to have the losses assessed and “announce necessary compensation to the victims”.

The KCCI sought fast approval for reconstruction of the houseboats.

Regional parties, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and J&K Apni Party, have expressed shock over the devastating fire incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US