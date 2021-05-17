House-to-house virus survey in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

Amidst reports of widespread infections in rural pockets, Odisha government on Monday announced the launch of a house-to-house survey on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities.

The survey will be conducted by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

Additional incentive

“A three-month house-to-house survey (for COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning from May 24. They will be given an additional incentive of ₹1000 per month for these three months,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing an all-party meeting here.

“Community involvement has been one of the main pillars of our COVID management. The Gram Panchayats, Gaon Kalyan Samitis and Sarpanches have been involved since the beginning,” said Mr. Patnaik.