Other States

House-to-house virus survey in Odisha

Amidst reports of widespread infections in rural pockets, Odisha government on Monday announced the launch of a house-to-house survey on COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbidities.

The survey will be conducted by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers.

Additional incentive

“A three-month house-to-house survey (for COVID-19 symptoms and co-morbid conditions) by ASHAs and AWWs will be launched beginning from May 24. They will be given an additional incentive of ₹1000 per month for these three months,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing an all-party meeting here.

“Community involvement has been one of the main pillars of our COVID management. The Gram Panchayats, Gaon Kalyan Samitis and Sarpanches have been involved since the beginning,” said Mr. Patnaik.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 11:25:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/house-to-house-virus-survey-in-odisha/article34582376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY