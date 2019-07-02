House passes Bill to cut quota for Marathas

The State Assembly on Monday unanimously passed an amendment in the Maratha reservation Bill whereby instead of earlier 16% reservation, 12% and 13% seats will be reserved in education and jobs respectively.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the amendment in the Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in educational institutions in the State and for appointments in the public services and posts under the State) for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 citing a High Court order.

“The State government had passed the Act with 16% reservation. While the High Court validated the reservation, its percentage has been struck down. The court order mentioned 12% and 13% reservation in education and jobs as per the Backward Class Commission. As per the guidance from Attorney General the government has decided to amend the Act to fix the percentage,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The High Court on June 27 had passed an order upholding the minority category reservation.