House of Atique Ahmed’s close aide bulldozed in Prayagraj

March 02, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Lucknow

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Wednesday demolished the house of an aide of criminal-turned-politician Atique Ahmed, located in Chakia, under the Kareli police station of Prayagraj for being illegally constructed. The house belonging to Khalid Zafar, a close associate of the former MP, was under the radar of authorities for sometime and notice was issued in the past for being illegally constructed. It is estimated that cost of the house was roughly ₹2 crore.

Speaking with local media persons, PDA Secretary Ajit Singh said “the house belonging to Zafar has been bulldozed and some firearms were recovered which have been handed over to the police. The construction was carried out without prior approval of the authority and in the past also notice was issued.”

Video goes viral

The action comes two days after the Uttar Pradesh police and the Special Operations Group of the State police shot dead Arbaaz, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the sensational 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. Umesh Pal was shot dead outside his house last week; the video of the tragic incident went viral on social media, leading to uproar over the law and order situation in the State. In the murder case, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Atique Ahmed, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons and dozens of others. After the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the Assembly that decisive action would be taken against the criminals, and added ‘ mafia ko mitti mei mila denge’ (we will destroy the criminals).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT