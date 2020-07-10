Hours before Vikas Dubey killing, PIL in Supreme Court mentions its possibility

NEW DELHI

10 July 2020 19:49 IST

Hours before the death of Vikas Dubey, accused of ambushing a Uttar Pradesh police team and killing eight officers on July 3, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into the “fake encounters” of his alleged associates.

Filed by a Maharashtra-based lawyer, it had ominously said “there is every possibility” that Dubey, arrested on July 9, will be killed by the police. He was shot dead on July 10. He was being brought back from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he was apprehended, to Uttar Pradesh.

The petition, filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay, has made the Uttar Pradesh Police, SP Kanpur and the CBI parties in the case.

The petition recounted that “even the Chief Minister of the State exhorted that sacrifice of policemen will not go in vain and none of the culprits shall be spared”.

The police took the “totally unknown to law” step of demolishing Dubey’s properties, including his home and vehicles. “This kind of act on the part of administration/police demonstrate complete lawlessness and ‘jungle raj’ of ‘police raj’ and by no angle this kind of action on the part of the administration/police is justified and permissible”, it said.

It questioned how “five accused were arrested/caught and then killed by the police in the name of encounter”.

The plea said, “there is every possibility that even Vikas Dubey Shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police”. It raised questions on the actual circumstances of Dubey’s arrest in Ujjain.

“There have been hot debates on various news channels of the country on the issue of escape of Vikas Dubey from Uttar Pradesh and he being found and in fact, he himself having revealed his identity to the security guard of Mahakal temple and thereby getting himself arrested by Madhya Pradesh Police”, it stated.