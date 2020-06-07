Other States

Hotels, malls in Rajasthan to open from June 8

Places of worship are not likely to open any time soon

The Rajasthan government on June 6 permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from June 8 with some conditions, including adherence to the guidelines on preventive measures, during the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. The places of worship are not likely to open any time soon, as district-level committees were appointed to deliberate on the issue.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said here the hotels and hospitality services would be required to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The table arrangements in restaurants and clubs will ensure a distance of six feet and not more than two persons at a table.

Also read: Coronavirus | Rajasthan tops in virus management index

Mr. Swarup said the shopping malls would also be required to follow the Health Ministry’s SOP issued on June 4 for containing the spread of COVID-19.

The committees headed by Collectors were appointed in all districts to make a recommendation on reopening the places of worship after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with some religious leaders and trustees of the institutions. Mr. Gehlot said since the threat of the virus had not receded, the suggestions of saints and spiritual heads would be very important.

The committees will examine the issues related to social distancing, sanitisation and health protocol at the places of worship of all religions and give recommendations in each district. The heads of all major religious places will be the members of these panels.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 2:07:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hotels-malls-in-rajasthan-to-open-from-june-8/article31770015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY