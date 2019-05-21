Hotel worker fired over mongoose meat recipe

An upmarket hotel in Guwahati fired an employee for uploading mongoose meat recipe and photos of the skinned mammal on Facebook.

Bhaskar Jyoti Das had last week posted the photos of an Indian grey mongoose, a couple of skinned ones and a platter of prepared food, inviting his friends for a taste of his exotic “mongoose meat with potato and black pepper”.

This did not go down well with wildlife enthusiasts. His employers took notice of his “obnoxious, offensive” post too. Mr. Das apologised on social media, saying he had posted photos that he sourced from Google and was aware that killing mongoose was a crime under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. But his employers were unmoved and sacked him.

“We sacked him on Saturday because he brought disrepute to our hotel. He had been employed as a junior associate of our food and beverages section,” said K.K. Dhar, operations manager of Hotel Gateway Grandeur.