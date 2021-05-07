Hospital’s ‘pay for oxygen’ order revoked

Guwahati

07 May 2021 23:17 IST

The Mizoram government has served a show-cause notice to the superintendent of a State-run medical college in Aizawl over a notification asking COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients to pay for oxygen.

The notice was issued on Thursday while the payment notification was revoked on Wednesday.

The government asked Zoram Medical College and Hospital superintendent H.C. Laldina why he did not approach the authority concerned before issuing the notification seeking payment for usage of oxygen.

Advertising

Advertising