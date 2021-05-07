Other StatesGuwahati 07 May 2021 23:17 IST
Hospital’s ‘pay for oxygen’ order revoked
The Mizoram government has served a show-cause notice to the superintendent of a State-run medical college in Aizawl over a notification asking COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients to pay for oxygen.
The notice was issued on Thursday while the payment notification was revoked on Wednesday.
The government asked Zoram Medical College and Hospital superintendent H.C. Laldina why he did not approach the authority concerned before issuing the notification seeking payment for usage of oxygen.
