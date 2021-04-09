Hospital staff submit resignation letters in Imphal

They seek the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

The non-teaching staff and nurses of the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal on Thursday submitted mass resignation letters to the authorities seeking the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. This is the only medical college hospital run by the State government.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds Health portfolio, has been appealing to the employees to refrain from taking such steps. There are around 190 doctors, several nurses and non-teaching staff in the institute.

“I deliberately avoided attending a function at JNIMS in view of these developments,” Mr. Biren had said on Wednesday.

The Teachers Association, the Trained Nurses Association and the Non-Teaching Employees of the institute have been demanding the implementation of the ROP Seventh Pay Commission. A memoranda of understanding had been reached between the protesters and the government. However, no action was taken by the government on the assurances.

Official sources said the “cash-strapped government” could not hike the pay scales yet. During a public speech on Wednesday, Mr. Biren had criticised the JNIMS employees for threatening to resort to a casework strike.

The two main medical college-cum-hospitals in Manipur are JNIMS and the Union Health Ministry-run Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). As the JNIMS staff refrained from work, reports said patients were facing inconveniences. There was a heavy rush to various private hospitals, the reports added.

The protesting doctors and staff, including the non-teaching employees, said there was no question of withdrawing their resignation letters until they were given the enhanced pay.