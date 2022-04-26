Hopeful SC will reverse illegal Aug. 5 move, restore special status: Mehbooba

Mufti termed it unfortunate that it took three years for the top court to even make a mention of a sensitive issue like Article 370.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she hoped that the Supreme Court would “not only reverse the revocation of Article 370 but also all the illegal laws brought in”.

“A state robbed of its legal and constitutional special status was cleaved into two and disempowered. Yet it took SC 3 years to list the case. Hope the Hon’ble Court stays not only revocation of Article 370 but also reverses all the illegal laws brought in,” she said.

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said it would hear a batch of petitions, challenging the law used to scrap Article 370, after the summer holidays this year.

‘It’s unfortunate’

“It took the Supreme Court three years to make a mention of such a sensitive issue, which abolished the special status of J&K in an unconstitutional and illegal manner,” she observed.

“I don’t know when the Supreme Court will enlist it, but I hope it will maintain a status quo on the special status and pre-August 05, 2019 position of J& and those laws which have been illegally implemented here will also be removed,” she added.