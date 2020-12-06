Hopeful of implementation of CAA by January, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kolkata

06 December 2020 17:02 IST

Party facing questions in West Bengal over delay in implementation of the legislation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said he is hopeful of the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by January so that ‘refugees’ who have come to West Bengal will get rights.

“The BJP is a party which implements what it promises. The government has passed the CAA. Some people have challenged it before the Supreme Court. The government will most probably give citizenship from January to all the refugees who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan because of religious persecution,” he said.

Mr. Vijayvargiya, who is also party’s observer to the State, made this comment in Barasat in the North 24 Parganas. The district has a significant population of Matua population and the BJP won the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat in 2019 with the support of the members of the community. The Matuas are Hindu refugees who have migrated to West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) for several decades even before partition. The BJP leadership has promised to provide them citizenship. Over the past some time, members of the community including BJP MP from Bongaon Santanu Thakur have questioned the delay in the implementation of the CAA.

Trinamool Congress leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim alleged that the BJP was trying to fool the people of West Bengal with the promise of citizenship. “What does the BJP mean by citizenship? If the Matuas are not citizens, how come they voted in the Assembly and parliamentary polls year after year?” he asked.

Interestingly, the BJP is silent on the Muslims who have come from Bangladesh. During the passage of the legislation, the State BJP leadership claimed that the party “will drive out one crore infiltrators from the State” after the implementation of the CAA.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited West Bengal only a month ago, had evaded a direct response to the question on when the CAA will be implemented.

“The law has been passed and it will be implemented,” Mr. Shah said on November 6 without giving any date when asked if the contentious legislation will be implemented before the Assembly polls in the West Bengal or not.

Of late the State BJP leadership has been reaching out to the minorities saying they will protect their interests if voted to power.