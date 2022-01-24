Other States

Hope Uttar Pradesh continues to progress on path of development, prosperity: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 24 greeted residents of Uttar Pradesh on the State’s foundation day and expressed hope that it will continue to progress on the path of development and prosperity.

The State government celebrates 'Uttar Pradesh Divas' on January 24 every year, the day when the erstwhile United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh in 1950.

“Hearty greetings to all the residents of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. The hardworking and talented people of Uttar Pradesh have made impressive contributions to history, art, culture, literature and politics of India. I wish that this state continues to progress on the path of development and prosperity,” Mr. Kovind tweeted.


