Hope PM’s engagement evolves into something bigger: J&K People’s Conference

Apni Party says dialogue is the way forward

Jammu and Kashmir regional parties, which are not part of the Gupkar alliance, held deliberations on Monday to discuss the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for “durable and democratic solutions” to the challenges in Kashmir.

The J&K People’s Conference, whose chief Sajjad Lone chaired a meeting in Srinagar, said there was a need for the political class to play a constructive role in ending the prevalent logjam and finding durable and democratic solutions to all the challenges facing the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the Prime Minister and hoped that this engagement would evolve into something much bigger and facilitate a return to democracy and empowerment of the people of J&K. There is a need for creative thinking to address the pain and suffering of the people of J&K and hope that the engagement will be positive, decisive and result-oriented,” PC spokesman Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

The participants, according to Mr. Mir, unanimously emphasised the scripting of a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K.

“It is imperative to restore the credibility and sanctity of the institution of dialogue. There are many harsh ground realities that the Prime Minister should be aware of. Post August 5, there is a dire need for scripting a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K,” the PC spokesman said.

Altaf Bukhari, who heads the J&K Apni Party, also chaired a meeting of the party leaders. “We welcome the initiative of the PM. Political parties of J&K have also realised now that dialogue is the only way to resolve any issue,” he said.

Both Mr. Lone and Mr. Bukhari have been invited by the PM for the meeting to be held in Delhi on June 24.

Real issue is special status: Soz

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Saif-ud-din Soz on Monday said the Centre’s intention to restore the statehood “will not yield any advantage”.

“Statehood is a small issue before the people of J&K. The real issue is the J&K special status enshrined in the now abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution of India,” Mr. Soz said.

He said India had received flak at the international level. “Any move by the Centre short of restoring the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution of India will be rejected by the people of the J&K outrightly,” he added.