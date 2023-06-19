Hope CM Baghel will ban film 'Adipurush' in Chhattisgarh: Union Minister Renuka Singh

June 19, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - RAIPUR

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh said she was hopeful that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would ban the movie "Adipurush" in the State.

The Lok Sabha member from Surguja in Chhattisgarh claimed that the sentiments of crores of people had been hurt by the portrayal of the characters of Lord Ram, Mata Janki and Lord Hanuman in the movie apart from the awful dialogues.

Prabhas-starrer “Adipurush”, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged that an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the movie "Adipurush" and said the Congress government may consider banning it in the State on public demand.

He alleged that the dialogues in the film were "objectionable and indecent" and questioned the "silence" of political parties which called themselves the custodian of religion, an apparent jibe at the BJP.

Renuka Singh in a tweet said the movie "Adipurush" was based on the epic Ramayana.

"In the movie, the way our revered Lord Shri Ram, Mata Janki, Hanuman and other characters have been portrayed and the way awful dialogues have been uttered by the characters, it has hurt the sentiments of crores of people," she tweeted.

"I hope Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will soon issue an order for banning this movie in the maternal home of Lord Shri Ram," she added.

Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's mother Mata Kaushalya.

Directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.