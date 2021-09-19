Hope Amarinder Singh won't harm Congress: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur

19 September 2021 12:36 IST

He says the high command was forced to take a decision in Punjab in the party’s interest on the basis of the feedback received from MLAs and the public at large.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the Congress’ high command was forced to take a decision in Punjab in the party’s interest on the basis of the feedback received from MLAs and the public at large. Mr. Gehlot expressed the hope that former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would not take any step that would harm the party.

In his remarks on the crisis in Punjab following Capt. Singh’s resignation, Mr. Gehlot said Capt. Singh, who was a respected leader of the Congress, had himself stated that the party had kept him as the Chief Minister for nine-and-a-half years. “Capt. Singh has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability,” he tweeted.

Mr. Gehlot said since the high command was forced to take a decision in the party's interest, it would be wrong to blame it at the time of change of Chief Minister in a State. “I personally believe that the Congress president has to face the resentment of several leaders who are in the race, while selecting a CM. The same leaders later blame the high command for its decision.”

“In such moments, one should listen to one's conscience,” Mr. Gehlot said. He said while the people should be worried about the fascist forces taking the country in the wrong direction, the responsibility of Congress members had increased manifold in this situation.

The senior Congress leader said party workers should rise above their personal interests and think about the party and the nation. He said he earnestly hoped that Capt. Singh would continue to work in future keeping the party's interest above anything else.