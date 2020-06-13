Hooda takes a dig at Haryana government

CHANDIGARH

Former CM questions the benefit of ‘Kisan Mitra’ when the govt. has become anti-farmer

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana over recent launch of “Kisan Mitra Clubs,” aimed to facilitate farmers, leader of Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said instead of coining new phrases, the government should take farmer-friendly decisions that would actually help farmers.

“What is the benefit of appointing a ‘Kisan Mitra’ if the government itself has become anti-farmer? The government should reconsider all its anti-farmer policies instead of coining new phrases. If the government wants to be a friend of farmers, then they should implement the Swaminathan Commission report, give a fair price for the crop, reduce the input cost of agriculture, remove taxes on farming equipment,” said Mr. Hooda.

“Far from fulfilling the demand, the State government is working to cover scams in the purchase of paddy, gram, mustard, etc. Instead of giving relief and encouragement to the farmer, the government is constantly taking steps to make agricultural inputs expensive, stopping the purchase of crops and imposing restrictions on farmers,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition said if the government wants to appoint “Kisan Mitras” despite all their previous failures of different schemes on similar pattern, it should appoint unemployed youth studying agriculture from Haryana Agricultural University and not appoint any volunteers.

“This will also provide employment to the youth and they will also be able to contribute to the agriculture sector, based on their expertise. Instead of attempting to adjust their supporters and favourites, the government should have a clear and transparent process for their recruitment,” said Mr. Hooda.