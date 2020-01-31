Hooda slams Haryana govt.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit out the ruling BJP-JJP alliance government, saying that governance has come to a complete halt in the State as both the partners were busy in settling their internal crises.

“It's been over 100 days since they [BJP-JJP] came to power but not even a single decision in public interest has been taken. This government is not just non-performing but a non-functional one,” said Mr. Hooda talking to The Hindu here.

“It’s a direction-less government,” he added.

Mr. Hooda said corruption was at it peak in Haryana yet the government was not keen to investigate the allegations.

“Paddy scam is an example. We have been demanding a CBI probe but why the government is reluctant? The allegations of corruption levelled by the ruling party legislature Devender Babli against his own government is a serious matter. Why is the government afraid of probing these allegations,” asked Mr. Hooda.

The Congress leader said the alliance government was formed by the BJP and the JJP by securing the numbers, but they do not have similar ideological views, which is a key reason behind “non-functioning” of the State government.

“My experience is wherever such kind of governments are formed which do not have ideological similarities or any common minimum programme to work on, they eventually fall under their weight,” said Mr. Hooda.