Hooda slams BJP for holding NDA celebratory rallies across State

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the State BJP is busy celebrating the NDA government’s “so called” accomplishments on the completion of one year in office while leaving people to fend for themselves in the battle against the pandemic.

“What is the BJP celebrating by holding political rallies? Is the fight corona battle over? Or are we celebrating the rise in the cases? Or are we celebrating the loss of lives and livelihoods? Or the record levels of unemployment?” asked Mr. Hooda at a press conference here.

“In Haryana the virus cases are rapidly increasing. Far from reacting with the seriousness the situation demands, the State government is engaged in political propaganda. It should give the same level of attention as the Union Home Minister has shown in Delhi. Like Delhi, testing should be increased three-fold and prices should be halved. Ideally, the State should have demanded it from the Centre. But it seems that it is waiting for the situation to turn into something like Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

Mr. Hooda said the unemployment rate is consistently rising. “Haryana has twice the unemployment than the country average. It is not that these figures have increased only during the corona period. Even earlier, the rate was 28%. It has touched 43% and even today it is at 35.7%.”

Referring to the problems of the farmers, he said the maize farmers are not getting remunerative price. “The government is not buying the crop, this is after it had itself advised the farmers to grow maize instead of paddy. The MSP is ₹1,760 but most farmers have to sell it for just ₹1,100 to 1,200,” he said.