Hooda opposes changes in domicile regulations by Haryana govt.

They will place people of State at a disadvantage, says ex-Chief Minister

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday opposed the changes in the rules reducing the time period needed to get domicile of the State.

“The State government had issued a notification that allowed any person living in Haryana for 5 years to get a state domicile, reducing it from the earlier 15 years,” said Mr. Hooda accusing the government of adopting a dual policy. He said on the one hand the government is seeking to provide 75% reservation for ‘Haryanvis’ even in private jobs, while on the other, it is reducing the time period for domicile.

Mr. Hooda said he was not against the people of other States. But it is the responsibility of the governments to first safeguard the rights of the people of its State. “In many States, local residents have been given priority in jobs and Haryana also has the right to do this. During the Congress government, we made provisions in our industrial policy that local residents would be given priority,” he told journalists in Rohtak.

“At that time the unemployment rate was barely 2.8%, but at present Haryana ranks first in the country in terms of unemployment. The Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data reveals that Haryana has consistently topped unemployment since 2019. According to the data for December, the youth are facing an unemployment rate of 32.5% today, which means that every third Haryanvi is unemployed.”

Mr. Hooda said scores of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi and almost everyday, some are losing their lives. “The government has not yet come forward to help their families who lost their lives in the bitter cold, though the Punjab government has announced jobs with financial help to such families,” he said.

“We demand the Haryana government provide similar support to the families of martyred farmers. If the present government does not do this, this would be the first item on our agenda when the Congress party forms its government.”