Hooda lauds farmers for struggle against farm laws

‘Continued protests is biggest victory’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has lauded the ongoing struggle of the farmers against the three farm laws, saying the decision to continue with the protest after four months is their biggest victory.

Mr. Hooda, who once again reached out to the protesting farmers at the Makdoli toll plaza on Wednesday, reiterated his support to the farmers’ movement and said their demands were justified. “The movement continues to grow, and this is the biggest victory for the farmers,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference at the residence of Kapoor Singh Narwal in Sonipat, Mr. Hooda said the announcements made by the BJP-JJP government during the Baroda by-election had proved to be a lie and this was the reason why the government had lost the confidence of the people. He said the present government had betrayed not only Baroda but the whole of Haryana.