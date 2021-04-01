Other States

Hooda lauds farmers for struggle against farm laws

Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Sonipat on Wednesday.  

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has lauded the ongoing struggle of the farmers against the three farm laws, saying the decision to continue with the protest after four months is their biggest victory.

Mr. Hooda, who once again reached out to the protesting farmers at the Makdoli toll plaza on Wednesday, reiterated his support to the farmers’ movement and said their demands were justified. “The movement continues to grow, and this is the biggest victory for the farmers,” he said.

Later, addressing a press conference at the residence of Kapoor Singh Narwal in Sonipat, Mr. Hooda said the announcements made by the BJP-JJP government during the Baroda by-election had proved to be a lie and this was the reason why the government had lost the confidence of the people. He said the present government had betrayed not only Baroda but the whole of Haryana.

Comments
Related Articles

NGT tells committee to look into plea on environmental violations

Coronavirus | 50 students of two Jammu and Kashmir schools test positive for COVID-19

Assam Assembly Elections | In second phase of polls, a test for pro-CAA sentiment

Assam Assembly Elections | Rahul’s temple visit to counter BJP attack on alliance with Ajmal

One of 3 accused of gang rape held

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

Defamation case | Madhya Pradesh court issues summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Cross-LoC traders welcome move to restore India-Pakistan trade links

8 die in dry Bihar after alleged illicit liquor consumption

Andaman and Nicobar Islands likely to receive rainfall from March 31 to April 2

Punjab clears setting-up of ED to check illegal mining

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bhoomikanya vs bhoomiputra in blistering battle for Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High polling percentage points to imminent change of guard in Bengal: Nadda

NIA court jails Pakistani LeT terrorist for 10 years for conspiring to attack India

Ishrat Jahan case | CBI court discharges three police officers

Nine years after setting up panel, Goa yet to finalise agriculture policy

Meghalaya to get de-addiction centre for youths

Coronavirus | Gujarat extends night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot till April 15

Sharad Pawar undergoes endoscopy in hospital before schedule

Demanding road, Mizo residents in Tripura call to boycott tribal council polls

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 12:35:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hooda-lauds-farmers-for-struggle-against-farm-laws/article34210002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY