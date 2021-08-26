Hooda hits out at Haryana govt. for not paying heed to peoples’ welfare

‘Coalition wants to run the govt. only through event management and advertising’

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday hit out at the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in the State for not paying heed to the welfare of the people, especially the farmers.

“The coalition wants to run the government only through event management and advertising. Every section is oppressed by the policies of the present government as this government is constantly engaged in attacking the rights of the farmers. The government delivered a blow to the rights of the farmers during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Assembly,” Mr. Hooda said here at a press conference.

“The Land Acquisition Bill was introduced in the monsoon session. Under this, the government has systemically abolished all provisions passed during the Congress government that protected the interests of the farmers. The purpose of the new law is to hand over the farmers’ land to the capitalists without their consent. The government has now abolished all the rules like getting the consent of 70% farmers, giving residential plots with compensation in lieu of the land, etc. This is not in the interest of the farmers,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said the ruling BJP-JJP government had an indifferent attitude towards the interests of the entire State. “For the first time, we have no member from Haryana in the Bhakra Management Board since the last one year. If we do not have representatives on the board, how will Haryana get its due and what will happen to the jobs in Haryana’s share,” he asked.

Mr. Hooda referred to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures on unemployment in the State. “Not only the CMIE, but it has become clear from the NITI Aayog and other reports that during the Congress government, Haryana was number one in employment generation, per capita income, per capita investment, prosperity and development. Today, Haryana is number one in unemployment, drug addiction, crime, scams and pollution,” he said.