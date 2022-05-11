Hooda flays Haryana govt. over education system

Senior Congress leader alleged that the government wants to hand over the universities to private players

Senior Congress leader alleged that the government wants to hand over the universities to private players

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP-JJP government of working towards ruining the education system of the State.

“The aim of this government is that the youth of Haryana should be deprived of education and employment. To fulfil this purpose, teachers are not being given to schools and grants are not being given to universities,” he alleged.

Mr. Hooda said the State government is targeting Universities after ruining the schools of Haryana and this is why it has decided to give loans to universities instead of grants. “It seems that the government is preparing to auction the universities and hand them over to private hands. First universities will be plunged into debt and then orders will be issued to sell them. With this decision (loans to universities) of the government, the education in the state will become more expensive, due to which the children of the poor and middle class will be deprived of college and university level education. The Congress will, therefore, oppose this decision on every platform,” he said.

The Congress leader said about 40,000 posts are lying vacant in the education department and yet the government is not taking any step regarding recruitments. “This is the reason that Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country. The youth of Haryana are agitating against unemployment and instead of making permanent jobs, the government is promoting the practice of contracting through skill corporation,” he said.

“During the Congress tenure, he had made a policy to curb this contractual practice, but now the government itself is exploiting the young talent by becoming a contractor by making temporary recruitments at low wages. There is a lot of corruption even in temporary recruitment,” former Chief Minister alleged.