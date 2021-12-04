Hooda flays BJP-JJP Govt. over job ‘scam’

MP threatens to take out ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally if no probe ordered within 15 days

The Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Friday accused the Haryana Government of patronising the irregularities in jobs through the Haryana Public Service Commission and the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and asked the Government to initiate an investigation within 15 days.

“If the Government does not announce a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry within 15 days, then a big ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally would be organised in Sonipat on December 19,” he said in Panchkula. Mr. Hooda was participating in a protest rally held by the Haryana Youth Congress members on the irregularities in recruitment issue.

“The recruitment scam in Haryana had left behind all the scams in the country and that the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh also got dwarfed in front of this scam. Through the protest, the youth have tried to make their voice reach the ears of this deaf Government. The youthis facing the highest unemployment rate in the country. The data in the monthly report of the CMIE, besides the annual report of the NITI Aayog, makes it clear that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in India. Both the HPSC and the HSSC have the same formula — give a sack of notes to get a job, leave the form completely blank,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said till 2014, Haryana was at the forefront of per capita income and per capita investment. “Haryana used to show the way to the other States in terms of employment and people used to come here for employment. But today, our unemployment rate is four times the average unemployment of the country,” he said. “No new investment, new factory was established in the State during the BJP rule. Projects like the international airport, rail coach factory were moved to other States.”