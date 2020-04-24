Hooda demands relief for MSMEs in Haryana

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the State government should provide special relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cottage industries immediately, which are reeling under crises owing to the ongoing lockdown.

“Incomes have reduced to zero due to the lockdown and the revenue of the entire MSMEs sector has come to a grinding halt. Despite this, the entrepreneur is constantly burdened with his workers’ salary, loan instalments, rent, commercial tax and fixed electricity bill with no support from the government. It seems as if the government has left them to fend for themselves,” said Mr. Hooda in a statement.

He said according the Small Scale Industry Manufacturers Association most of the industries are on the verge of closure.

“This can result in large-scale of unemployment. Therefore, it is important to consider the demands of these industries while there is still some time for recovery and special economic relief should be given to them,” he said.