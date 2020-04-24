Other States

Hooda demands relief for MSMEs in Haryana

‘Govt. left them to fend for themselves’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the State government should provide special relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and cottage industries immediately, which are reeling under crises owing to the ongoing lockdown.

“Incomes have reduced to zero due to the lockdown and the revenue of the entire MSMEs sector has come to a grinding halt. Despite this, the entrepreneur is constantly burdened with his workers’ salary, loan instalments, rent, commercial tax and fixed electricity bill with no support from the government. It seems as if the government has left them to fend for themselves,” said Mr. Hooda in a statement.

He said according the Small Scale Industry Manufacturers Association most of the industries are on the verge of closure.

“This can result in large-scale of unemployment. Therefore, it is important to consider the demands of these industries while there is still some time for recovery and special economic relief should be given to them,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 12:54:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/hooda-demands-relief-for-msmes-in-haryana/article31428355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY