Hooda dares Manohar Lal to contest upcoming by-election

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said Chief Minister Manohar Lal should himself contest the upcoming bypoll from the Baroda Assembly seat if he was confident of seeking votes on the performance of the ruling BJP-JJP government in the State.

The death of Congress’ sitting MLA Krishan Hooda in April has necessitated the bypoll for the Baroda seat in Sonipat district, the date for which is yet to be announced.

“If the State government is confident of its development work, then Chief Minister Manohar Lal should himself contest the Baroda by-election. If he decides to contest the bypoll, I am ready to fight against him in the electoral battle,” said Mr. Hooda in Sonipat.

“Let the Baroda by-elections decide if people are satisfied with the development work and vote on the popularity of the government, instead of 2024,” added the former Chief Minister.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government, Mr. Hooda said the government has failed to perform and deliver on all fronts and the people were fed-up of its anti-people policies.

“The BJP government increased the debt on the State from ₹60,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore. Despite this, the BJP did not establish any majour university, medical college or large industry in its entire tenure. All sections of society are under distress during the BJP rule,” he said.

‘Govt. covering truth’

“Haryana used to be ahead in development, investment, sports and employment during the Congress government, but is now the State which tops in crime, corruption, unemployment and drugs menace. Irregularities in the purchase of paddy besides alleged scams in mining and liquor sectors are in front of everyone to see. Instead of investigating into allegations of scams, the government went all out to cover the truth,” alleged Mr. Hooda.