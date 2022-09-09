Hooda blames Haryana Government for failing to curb drug menace

Congress leader’s criticism follows State’s decision to conduct a survey for opening de-addiction centres

Congress leader’s criticism follows State’s decision to conduct a survey for opening de-addiction centres

After the Haryana Government decided to conduct a survey for opening drug de-addiction centres in the State, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the government had completely failed to curb the drug menace over the years.

“The government is now surveying to open drug de-addiction centres across the State. Whereas his first task is to curb this black empire by taking strict action against drug dealers. The government has completely failed to fulfil its responsibility. The young generation of the State and their innocent families are facing the brunt of this,” Mr. Hooda said in a statement.

Mr. Hooda said the youth of Haryana were facing an unprecedented phase of unemployment, which was pushing them towards drugs. “Due to unemployment, youth are constantly getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime. If we look at the latest NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data, we can see that Haryana has overtaken big States in terms of crime rate,” he said.

He said that during the Congress government’s regime, he had laid special emphasis on improving law and order, providing employment to every youth, and promoting sports. “Due to the establishment of the rule of law and order, the criminals either fled the State or were put in jail during our tenure. Due to better law and order at that time, there was a lot of investment and employment generation in the State. Therefore, during the Congress tenure, the trend of the youth of the State increased towards education, career, and sports. But the policy and failure of the present government have pushed the youth of the State into the abyss of unemployment, drug addiction and crime,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on September 8 directed officials of the Health Department to survey the need for drug de-addiction centres in the State, and to know exactly how many deaddiction centres are required in which district. Mr. Lal said drug addiction had become a serious problem for society. “The State government is making continuous efforts to prevent drug abuse. There should not be any laxity in this work. All officers concerned should seriously perform their duties in this regard,” he has said.